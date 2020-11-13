MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 12.

--

THE Department for Education said the seven Calliope State High School students involved in the aerosol incident will be “dealt with in line with the school’s Responsible Behaviour Plan”.

A Department of Education spokesperson said they were aware of the incident which occurred outside the school grounds at 8am yesterday morning.

Calliope State High School.

A GLADSTONE woman said she had been drinking scotch and coke the night before she was caught drink-driving.

Therese Mary Aldridge, 52, was pulled over on October 4 at 10.50am, on Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands, for a random breath test.

MOTORISTS travelling on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road will experience minor delays this weekend.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting inspections of both the Calliope River Bridge and the Calliope River Anabranch Bridge until November 16.

THE Gladstone community flocked to Barney Point Park today to celebrate the 2020 instalment of NAIDOC Week.

Fresh food, attractions and face painting greeted attendees and organisers said numbers were up on last year.

Jordan Norris.

We asked our readers where the best swim school was in Gladstone, and were inundated with nominations.

Now we need your help to crown the best swim schools in Gladstone.

