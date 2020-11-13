Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaylene and Brandon Butler.
Kaylene and Brandon Butler.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 12.

--

THE Department for Education said the seven Calliope State High School students involved in the aerosol incident will be “dealt with in line with the school’s Responsible Behaviour Plan”.

A Department of Education spokesperson said they were aware of the incident which occurred outside the school grounds at 8am yesterday morning.

Catch up HERE.

Calliope State High School.
Calliope State High School.

A GLADSTONE woman said she had been drinking scotch and coke the night before she was caught drink-driving.

Therese Mary Aldridge, 52, was pulled over on October 4 at 10.50am, on Hampton Dr, Tannum Sands, for a random breath test.

Catch up HERE.

MOTORISTS travelling on Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road will experience minor delays this weekend.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting inspections of both the Calliope River Bridge and the Calliope River Anabranch Bridge until November 16.

Catch up HERE.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting inspections of both the Calliope River Bridge and the Calliope River Anabranch Bridge until November 16.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be conducting inspections of both the Calliope River Bridge and the Calliope River Anabranch Bridge until November 16.

THE Gladstone community flocked to Barney Point Park today to celebrate the 2020 instalment of NAIDOC Week.

Fresh food, attractions and face painting greeted attendees and organisers said numbers were up on last year.

See the gallery HERE.

Jordan Norris.
Jordan Norris.

We asked our readers where the best swim school was in Gladstone, and were inundated with nominations.

Now we need your help to crown the best swim schools in Gladstone.

See the nominations and vote HERE.

morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Premium Content Violent sex offender sentenced to indefinite custody

        Crime The man with a history of rape, wilful exposure and assaults occasioning bodily harm has been named a danger to the community.

        Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Premium Content Sex offender failed to report he was staying with boy, 12

        Crime The indiscretions came to light after the man failed to report two new tattoos.

        Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        Premium Content Teen boy on bike injured in car collision

        News Paramedics were called to a traffic crash at West Gladstone on Thursday afternoon.

        25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        Premium Content 25+ PHOTOS: Gladstone celebrates NAIDOC Week 2020

        News The Gladstone community filled Barney Point Park today to celebrate NAIDOC Week...