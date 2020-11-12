MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GLADSTONE , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 14, 2020. Queensland Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher speaks during a visit by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the Northern Oil refinery in Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

GLADSTONE , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 14, 2020. Queensland Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher speaks during a visit by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the Northern Oil refinery in Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 11.

--

HUNDREDS of thousands of Australian men and women sacrificed their lives fighting for their country and yesterday we owed it to them to take a minute to reflect.

On this, a Remembrance Day like no other, the Gladstone RSL sub-branch is observing the special occasion a little differently.

Catch up HERE.

Members of the 31st/42nd Battalion, Royal Queensland Regiment of the Army Reserve at the 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony held at Anzac Park, Gladstone.

FOLLOWING widespread reports of a drop in the number of Surf Lifesaving Queensland memberships, the organisation moved quickly to quash concerns - revealing the situation was actually the opposite in Central Queensland.

Catch up HERE.

MEMBER for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has retained his ministerial position and gained a new portfolio as the new Queensland Cabinet was announced today.

Mr Butcher will remain the Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing however added to the job card is the new position of Minister for Water.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 14, 2020. Queensland Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher speaks during a visit by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the Northern Oil refinery in Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

WHEN Alan Scott Nelson attended a Gladstone pub on October 17, the night went downhill after he had too much to drink.

The 34-year-old was asked to leave the premises at 11.20pm by the bar manager due to his level of intoxication and behaviour.

Catch up HERE.

SIX businesses had their licences surrendered and 11 had improvement notices for failing to comply with food safety standards across the Gladstone region, reports show.

The latest findings by Queensland Health Food Safety Act 2006 released in October revealed 336 inspections were performed by Gladstone Regional Council in the 2018/19 financial year.

Catch up HERE.