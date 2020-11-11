Menu
MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 10.

---

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett has described the Tribunal decision which found Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow guilty of misconduct, as "over the top".

Cr Strelow announced her shock resignation late Monday following a ruling made by the Councillor Conduct Tribunal.

Catch up HERE.

A WOMAN who turned to steroids to cope with body pain pleaded guilty in court on Monday  to possessing the illegal drug.

Christine Pamela Choate faced Gladstone Magistrates Court which heard that on August 31, Tannum Sands police attended a residential address in relation to another matter.

Catch up HERE.

 

FORMER Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold has found himself in strife for sending an inappropriate text message to a licensed participant.

Sheargold, who now rides the northern circuit including Townsville and Cairns, recently pleaded guilty to a charge under the rules of racing which related to improper conduct.

Catch up HERE.

Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold was fined $2000 with $1000 of that suspended for two years. Picture: Evan Morgan
CHRIS 'PINEAPPLE' Hooper could take over the role as Rockhampton Mayor following Margaret Strelow's shock resignation Monday afternoon.

The runner-up in this year's election appears set to take the office almost immediately as leader by default - but only should he accept.

Catch up HERE.

DEFAULT: Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper could take over as the new Mayor of Rockhampton.
FIVE CQ Centurions players have scored representative honours after strong performances at the North Queensland Zone Championships.

Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout were named in the North Queensland under-21 honorary team.

Catch up HERE.

The CQ Centurions players who earned North Queensland selection (from left) Joe McGahan, Steven Porta, Sam Lowry, Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout.
