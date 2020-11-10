MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 9.

STUDENTS and teachers were evacuated from Tannum Sands State High School yesterday morning as a precautionary measure.

Read the gripping reason as to why they were HERE.

A CANNABIS grower swore to never grow cannabis again in a Gladstone court yesterday, as she pleaded guilty to possession charges.

Get the bigger pictureHERE.

A WILD scooter chase ended with Brody David Grewe, becoming airborne on an unregistered scooter on his way to get a pack of smokes.

Read the wild set of circumstances HERE.

Brody David Grewe, 23.

A MAN who struck a security guard when he threw a thong across a Yepoon pub has been punished in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Read what he got slapped with HERE.

Billy Parnaby pleaded guilty to public nuisance

A SICKENING swath of texts were sent to a 15-year-old from the phone of a 52-year-old man as he predatorily pursued her.

Read more on horrific texts the girls received as the man faced court last ThursdayHERE.