Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
9th Nov 2020 7:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you on the biggest stories you may have missed on Sunday, November 8.

GLADSTONE YACHT Club’s Sunday Sessions were in full swing yesterday afternoon, with residents gathering to enjoy some live music and a bevy or two.

See the full photo gallery from our reporter Eilish Massie HERE.

Tiffany, Ashleigh and Latoya at the Gladstone Yacht Club. 8/11/2020
Tiffany, Ashleigh and Latoya at the Gladstone Yacht Club. 8/11/2020

The question on everyone’s lips since the unveiling of the cruise ship terminal at East Shores 1B is … Will cruise ships return to Gladstone?

Reporter Eilish Massie has the answers HERE.

The new cruise ship terminal at GPC's East Shores 1B development.
The new cruise ship terminal at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

FROM breathtaking properties to stunning Agnes Water beach retreats, you will not believe the quality on display in Eilish Massie’s Top seven most expensive homes sold in 2020.

Read all about them HERE.

Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677
best headlines biggest stories gladstone morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Premium Content Man, 52, got child porn from girl, 15

        Crime The 52-year-old man convinced the girl to send sexual images. WARNING: GRAPHIC.

        Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

        Premium Content Boat thief went into hiding for almost a year

        Crime Anthony Biancucci finally turned himself in

        Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Premium Content Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

        Property Here are the most expensive homes sold in the Gladstone region this year.

        PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday sessions in full swing

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Yachties Sunday sessions in full swing

        Local Faces Yachtie’s Sunday Sessions were in full swing this afternoon, with residents...