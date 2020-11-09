MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you on the biggest stories you may have missed on Sunday, November 8.

GLADSTONE YACHT Club’s Sunday Sessions were in full swing yesterday afternoon, with residents gathering to enjoy some live music and a bevy or two.

Tiffany, Ashleigh and Latoya at the Gladstone Yacht Club. 8/11/2020

The question on everyone’s lips since the unveiling of the cruise ship terminal at East Shores 1B is … Will cruise ships return to Gladstone?

The new cruise ship terminal at GPC's East Shores 1B development.

FROM breathtaking properties to stunning Agnes Water beach retreats, you will not believe the quality on display in Eilish Massie’s Top seven most expensive homes sold in 2020.

