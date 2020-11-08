MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Dicey's Bar and Grill head chef Nathan Brown said customers favourite meals where the chicken parmis and rack of ribs.

HAPPY Sunday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, where we fill you on the biggest stories you may have missed on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7.

--

GLADSTONE’S Trinity College remains committed to sporting and academic excellence by upgrading facilities and increasing sports options, following the announcement of a restructure of staff in the Sport and HPE department.

The news comes despite rumours the college is shifting its focus to academic pursuits.

Trinity College Year 6 teacher James Webb with students Rocky Lewis, 11, Aaron Mwambopo, 11, Hannah Lawrence, 10 and Flynn McGaw, 11 and principal Stephen Babbage.

MOTORISTS in the Gladstone region can look forward to a Christmas present in the form of a delay-free run on Gladstone Benaraby Road, with the completion of $24.4 million in upgrades.

The project, which began in November 2018, extends from the Dalrymple Drive intersection at Toolooa to the Bruce Highway at Benaraby.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has received 10 property damage claims relating to works on the Gladstone-Benaraby Road as of last Friday (June 6).

WHAT was meant to be a holiday road trip to reignite the romance in a broken down relationship, ended in a violent attack.

The man, who legally cannot be named, was 38 at the time.

A MAN in his 50s was rescued after falling down an embankment at Bulburin National Park on Friday night.

Paramedics were called to the park in the Boyne Valley at 8.24pm.

A GREAT atmosphere, good food culture and a loyal fan base is how one Gladstone pub took away the title for best pub meal in the region.

Last week, The Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone’s Best Pub Meal, and Dicey’s Bar And Grill won 15 votes out of 34, making up 44 per cent of the poll.

