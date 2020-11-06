Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 5.

—

STATE of Origin great Gary Larson offered a bland assessment of Queensland’s come from behind victory in game one of the 2020 series last night.

Mr Larson said both sides made numerous errors either side of half time which shifted the balance and momentum of the match.

Catch up HERE.

Former Queensland State of Origin player Gary Larson. Pic Darren England.

MOTORISTS across the Gladstone region have been enjoying the cheapest fuel prices in the state with prices just above $1 per litre for unleaded petrol.

The RACQ’s Fair Fuel Price is calculated daily and is based on market data and RACQ research, providing drivers with an indication of what they should pay for fuel.

Catch up HERE.

A CLINTON family has thanked the community for its support after an outpouring of goodwill raised hundreds of dollars, and a backyard blitz for a couple and their two children.

Mum Aimee Kennedy was diagnosed with cancer in three different places four years ago - in her brain, liver and cervix.

Catch up HERE.

Jamie, 10, Aimee, Paul and Sierra, 5, Kennedy

CLAUDE ‘The Mowerman’ Harvey arrived in Gladstone on Wednesday on his long quest to help child victims of sexual assault.

The 75-year-old grandfather of six has spent the past 14 years walking his lawnmower across every state and territory of Australia in an effort to raise awareness for child sexual assault.

Catch up HERE.

CLAUDE 'The Mowerman' Harvey touched down in Gladstone yesterday on his long quest to help child victims of sexual assault.

WITH Christmas holidays now just weeks away, campsites around Gladstone are filling up fast with some sites already at 100 per cent capacity.

A Queensland Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said of the many camping facilities near and around Gladstone some were filling out in part due to reduced COVID numbers.

Catch up HERE.