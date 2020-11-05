MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 4.

IF SCORCHING hot chilli flavours tantalise your tastebuds on hamburgers, you will be delighted to know Australia’s hottest burger is on sale at Gladstone’s Burger Urge.

The Double Decker Death Wish 3.0, the most popular item on Burger Urge’s menu, comes in a double Angus beef version for carnivores and a vegetarian alternative.

Australia's hottest burger, Burger Urge's Double Decker Death Wish 3.0 is now available at Gladstone.

RACING Queensland boss Brendan Parnell paid a visit to Ferguson Park yesterday for Gladstone’s version of Melbourne Cup celebrations.

The CEO attended the local race meeting and said it was a pleasure to be back in Gladstone and at a country racing event.

Glenn Butcher MP and Brendan Parnell.

A GLADSTONE man said he forgot about a knife in his bag until it showed up at airport screening.

Police were called to Gladstone Airport on October 11, about 1pm, where screening had shown a concealed weapon – a black credit card knife.

AN Agnes Water man, 66, has been charged with a string of sexual offences that allegedly occurred since 2015.

A police investigation commenced in August this year after several people contacted authorities to report acts of indecent behaviour at several public locations.

A BLUEPRINT for Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association’s proposed new indoor stadium has been presented to councillors.

The association’s Kellie Green, Mirrin Rashleigh and Thomas King provided details of the proposal during a deputation at Tuesday’s council meeting.

