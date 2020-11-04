MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 3.

--

A Central Queensland school has apologised after mistakenly sending an entire cohort of parents an ambiguous letter which was intended for one recipient.

Parents of children who attend Carinity Education Gladstone were confused when they received a letter from the school which said personal relationships cannot affect schooling of students.

Catch up HERE.

Letter sent out to parents of students who attend Carinity Education Gladstone. Pic: Facebook

A GLADSTONE man has been granted bail after his lawyer argued there was a number of inconsistencies with the prosecution's case.

The man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, depravation of liberty, wilful damage and contravening a police protection notice.

Catch up HERE.

A NOTICE has been filed to seize and remove an abandoned vessel south of Rockhampton.

Maritime Safety Queensland has filed the notice for the vessel which is about 10m long, steel hulled with a ¾ cabin, named "Worry Knot".

Catch up HERE.

Abandoned vessel Worry Knot on low tide

SCAMMERS had me in total shock yesterday afternoon when they called to say a federal warrant was going to be issued for my arrest due to alleged fraud totalling $1.3 million.

At 4.59pm, I received a call from a mobile number and a foreign sounding female told me she was calling from Services Australia on behalf of the Australian Taxation Office.

Catch up HERE.

PUNTERS flocked to Gladstone's Ferguson Park for the 160th edition of the Melbourne Cup today. Did we spot you there?

Check out the gallery HERE.