MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The Way Out Gladstone has ramped up the horror in one of its popular rooms, Doctor's Demons, in the lead up to Halloween. Owners, Jessica Driessen and Kyle Vlaar, wanted to bring a scary and fun event for residents.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 29.

--

AERIAL surveillance patrols have detected a string of alleged illegal fishing offences in the Capricorn Bunker Group, offshore of Gladstone.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has confirmed that a recent aerial surveillance flight detected 14 suspected recreational offences in the marine park off Gladstone.

FAKE BLOOD, special effects and live actors is what people can expect at Gladstone’s Halloween-inspired escape room.

A GLADSTONE man accused of the serious offence of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed has denied the claims and said he was gaming at the time of the alleged incident.

The man applied for bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday for the purpose of getting in touch with the gamers he played with.

GLADSTONE’S weather is not influenced by a “Simpsons style” dome due to heat output from heavy industries, says the Bureau of Meteorology.

And there is also a simple explanation for the port city’s weather patterns.

The glass dome placed over the town of Springfield in the Simpsons by the Environmental Protection Agency.

A toddler was taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tannum Sands yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a Waratah Crescent address after reports the young boy had been trapped underwater after getting his head stuck in a pool ladder.

