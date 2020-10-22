Morning rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Tess Groen-int-woud has expanded interior design business giw designs to a shop front on Goondoon Street.

Tess Groen-int-woud has expanded interior design business giw designs to a shop front on Goondoon Street.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 24.

--

THE GLOVES are off for the seat of Gladstone but it’s not the candidates involved after incumbent MP Glenn Butcher’s father was accused of getting into a physical altercation with an elderly One Nation volunteer at the Boyne Island Community Centre yesterday afternoon.

Glenn Butcher has strongly denied his father had touched the One Nation volunteer or had done anything wrong.

Catch up HERE.

ORGANISERS of Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day on Saturday say it will be like no other event the track has experienced.

Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said his organisation played an integral role in the social fabric of Gladstone.

Catch up HERE.

In front of a packed crowd at Ferguson Parks Gladstone Cox Plate Race Day, second place Saltys Boy and winner Need Finance were both under the whip as they head down the straight.

PUTTING sanctuary back into the home has been a big motivator for interior designer Tess Groen-int-woud this year.

It has been a huge year for the designer as after running a successful online business from home, Mrs Groen-int-woud has brought GIW Designs to life by opening a shop front in Goondoon Street.

Catch up HERE.

Tess Groen-int-woud has expanded interior design business giw designs to a shop front on Goondoon Street.

A BUNDABERG artist has won the top prize at the prestigious 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson awards on the weekend.

Bundaberg artist Marlies Oakley won the coveted Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award for her artwork Physical Distancing, taking home the top prize of $15,000.

Catch up HERE.

Bundaberg artist Marlies Oakley has taken out the top prize at the prestigious 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Marlies won the coveted Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award for her artwork Physical Distancing, taking home the top prize of $15,000 in the process.

A GLADSTONE woman punched her niece at a local Woolworths because she “lost it” after being antagonised.

The 50 year old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to common assault.

Catch up HERE.