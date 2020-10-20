MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

GOOD morning Gladstone,

Tributes flowed for Gladstone disabled community stalwart Terry Fellows following his death in a diving accident off Yeppoon on Sunday.

Terry Fellows.

A MAN claimed he forgot he had a knife in his pocket while on a night out with friends, a court has heard.

Close-up of a young man's hand with a knife, a big blade. Arrogance and violence among young people. Shallow depth of focus.

Fast Five netball has taken over in Biloela and the local Netball Association president said the turn out this season was positive.

THE rapidly expanding community of CQ Blasters enthusiasts across Gladstone and Central Queensland will be able to continue their sport under an LNP government, candidate Ron Harding said.

LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding and CQ Blasters owners Damien Geyer and Leigh Vickerstaffe at the CQ Blasters Burua playing field. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A GLADSTONE man caught drink-driving told police he was consuming alcohol up until 30 minutes before getting behind the wheel.

