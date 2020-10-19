Menu
Michelle Beveridge, Clare Beveridge, 3, and Emily Rogers.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
19th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD morning Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Sunday, October 18.

FAMILIES and friends gathered at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Sunday for the Rotary Charity Markets.

Check out the full 27-photo galleryHERE.

Zeke Yowyeh and Tanaya O'Keefe.
A TANTRUM which involved a smashed beer bottle led to a man’s arrest in early August, a court heard.

Read the reason why the Biloela man burled up HERE.

A GLADSTONE man smoked marijuana to calm down so he wouldn’t fight with his partner.

You will not believe the reasoning his solicitor gives to defend the man, read it HERE.

Kurt Jaspers pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.
A TEENAGE girl was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Benaraby this afternoon.

Read how the full incident played out HERE.

PLANE CRASH: Danny Fowler was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition.
