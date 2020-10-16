Morning Rewind: Top stories you may have missed

Domino's Kirkwood is holding a fundraiser for the Kennedy Family next Wednesday, raising money for Aimee's ongoing medical expenses.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 15.

A LICENSED eat street event has returned to the region giving residents something to look forward to today.

Eat Street On The Field is returning for a second time, after its launch last month at Dennis Park in Boyne Island.

A GLADSTONE mother had 12 clip seal bags of methamphetamine and five suboxone strip packets lodged inside her genitals when police were searching her at the watchhouse after a drug bust.

IAN John Sanderson thought he was going to be smoking his home-grown cannabis by Christmas, until his holiday park lab was busted by rural authorities.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to producing a dangerous drug and possessing items used for dangerous drug production.

A KIRKWOOD pizza store is the latest to join a community-wide effort to rally behind a Clinton family facing financial and health hardships.

After hearing about Aimee Kennedy’s fight with three different types of cancer, Kirkwood Domino’s franchisee James Dooley wanted to do something to help the family.

A man was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a car crash with a tree on the Dawson Highway yesterday afternoon.

The man was treated for face, arm and chest injuries following the incident near Calliope.

GLADSTONE Regional Council has revealed where public amenities will be installed or upgraded in the region.

The Observer asked its Facebook readers last week whether the region was lacking in public toilets and the majority of the vote concluded the region needed more of these facilities, especially in children’s parks and playgrounds.

