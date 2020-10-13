MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

PARAMEDICS are on their way to a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 12.

A 17-YEAR-OLD learner driver was driving without a guardian when she crashed her car into a stationary truck in South Gladstone on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Oaka Lane and Short St at 12.40am.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is urging residents to take the necessary steps in order to prepare for extreme weather and natural disasters this summer.

GRC said in a statement it encouraged residents to think about how they can prepare ahead of the summer months by participating in Get Ready Week 2020, running from 12-18 October.

Gladstone Regional Council councillors.

A GLADSTONE man with plans to move into management at McDonald’s found himself in trouble when he was caught drug-driving.

Alexander Daniel Galbraith, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue crew assisted police with a search in waters off Barney Point yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that at 1.10pm, a member of the public standing on the shore reported seeing a vessel potentially in trouble, before losing sight of it.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter assisting police with search at Barney Point.

TWO people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics assessed two adult patients, both with seat-belt related injuries.

