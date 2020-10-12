Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Runners at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter colour run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands on October 11, 2020.
Runners at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter colour run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands on October 11, 2020.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 11.

--

Hundreds of people got up early and braved the rain for yesterday morning’s RACQ Capricorn colour run.

See the mega-gallery HERE.

Runners at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter colour run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands on October 11, 2020.
Runners at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter colour run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands on October 11, 2020.

WITH the upcoming State Election just weeks away, The Observer is committed to providing comprehensive coverage.

Our readership covers three electorates: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.

See where you can vote early around Gladstone HERE.

AN Agnes Water resident has set herself a massive goal to ride 200km in two days this weekend, but she’s doing it for a cause close to her heart.

Ludmila Souza is participating in the MACA Cancer 200 – an event which raises money for cancer research in Western Australia.

Catch up HERE.

Agnes Water resident Ludmila Souza is riding 200km to help with cancer research.
Agnes Water resident Ludmila Souza is riding 200km to help with cancer research.

FIRE crews battled a bushfire in the vicinity of Chamberlain Road, Burua yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said at 1.15pm the fire was posing no threat to property and firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

Catch up HERE.

INDEPENDENT candidate Murray Peterson has been given the number one spot on the voting ballot in the battle for the seat of Gladstone.

“Thank you for all the well wishes of everybody and prayers from everybody to put me on the top,” Mr Peterson said.

See the order of the Gladstone ballot HERE.

Candidates running for the seat of Gladstone at the ballot draw: Glenn Butcher for Labor, Murray Peterson Independent, Ron Harding LNP and Kevin Jorgensen for One Nation. Absent Emma Eastaughffe for The Greens
Candidates running for the seat of Gladstone at the ballot draw: Glenn Butcher for Labor, Murray Peterson Independent, Ron Harding LNP and Kevin Jorgensen for One Nation. Absent Emma Eastaughffe for The Greens
biggest headlines gladstone observer morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Premium Content Teen wouldn’t give watch house glasses back

        Crime Angel Colina Koorinjum Dare pleaded guilty to a three-month spate of offending.

        Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        Premium Content Boy taken to hospital after Calliope pool slip

        News An ambulance was called to the Calliope Swimming Pool this afternoon.

        BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Premium Content BREAKING: Bushfire burning near major CQ highway

        Breaking Fireys are battling a large blaze near Biloela.

        WATCH: Gladstone ballot order locked in

        Premium Content WATCH: Gladstone ballot order locked in

        Politics SEE how Gladstone’s election candidates fared at today’s ballot draw.