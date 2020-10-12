MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Runners at the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter colour run at the Gladstone Marina Parklands on October 11, 2020.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 11.

Hundreds of people got up early and braved the rain for yesterday morning’s RACQ Capricorn colour run.

See the mega-gallery HERE.

WITH the upcoming State Election just weeks away, The Observer is committed to providing comprehensive coverage.

Our readership covers three electorates: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.

Our readership covers three electorates: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.

AN Agnes Water resident has set herself a massive goal to ride 200km in two days this weekend, but she’s doing it for a cause close to her heart.

Ludmila Souza is participating in the MACA Cancer 200 – an event which raises money for cancer research in Western Australia.

Catch up HERE.

Agnes Water resident Ludmila Souza is riding 200km to help with cancer research.

FIRE crews battled a bushfire in the vicinity of Chamberlain Road, Burua yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said at 1.15pm the fire was posing no threat to property and firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

Catch up HERE.

INDEPENDENT candidate Murray Peterson has been given the number one spot on the voting ballot in the battle for the seat of Gladstone.

“Thank you for all the well wishes of everybody and prayers from everybody to put me on the top,” Mr Peterson said.

See the order of the Gladstone ballot HERE.