A Helicopter has been called to a crash at Tannum Sands on October 10, 2020. Photo: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

liana walker
liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Oct 2020 9:37 AM
HAPPY SUNDAY Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Saturday, October 10 and Friday, October 9.

A MAN in his late teens has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a car rollover on Lilley’s Beach.

Catch up HERE

Shadow Minister for Cybersecurity, MP Tim Watts Picture: Mark Stewart
GLADSTONE region residents passionate about defending our nation won’t need guns to enrol in the 2021 Australian Defence Force Cyber Gap Program.

Catch up HERE.

The Mad Hueys at Last Wave Surf Shop on October 10, 2020.
They’re a group known for kicking back enjoying good fishing, boating and surfing – and that’s exactly what’s brought the Mad Huey’s to Gladstone.

Catch up HERE.

Steven James Allen.
A GLADSTONE man who didn’t want to get in trouble, hid from police in a burnt-out house.

Catch up HERE.

Rubbish fire in Callemondah causing dark smoke October 9
Speciality crews were called to help fight a scrap metal fire causing large amounts of black smoke in Callemondah.

Catch up HERE.

Two people have been charged with drugs and weapons offences after police seized over $75,000 in cash along with a gun, boat and drugs.
DETECTIVES have charged two people with drugs and weapons offences after police seized more than $75,000 in cash along with a gun, boat and drugs.

Catch up HERE.

Calliope River Historical Village. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
THE secretary of a Gladstone region historical society has made an urgent plea for volunteers, as Queensland tourist attractions continue to recover from COVID-19.

Catch up HERE.

gladstone local faces gladstone morning rewind the morning rewind
Gladstone Observer

