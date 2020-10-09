MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.

The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the morning rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 8.

Let’s get into it!

--

AN AGNES Water couple’s claim that water was being bored out from an Agnes Water creek was met by a rebuttal from Gladstone Regional Council.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed desalination plant Trility was boring water from Agnes Creek at the Agnes Water main beach.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Trility has never extracted water from Agnes Creek at Agnes Water main beach.

THE majority of community information signs in the Banana Shire, including ones used to greet and farewell visitors, have been found to be non-compliant with council and main roads requirements.

The discovery during a recent inspection carried out by the council’s officers has prompted the local authority to take action.

Catch up HERE.

QWeekend - Biloela asylum seeker family story. Banana Shire, shire of opportunity sign. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A WEST Gladstone man, 35, was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Gladstone and Longreach police detectives arrested the man for the alleged theft of a Jericho ATM on August 21, and the theft of money from an Alpha ATM and the attempted stealing of an ATM at Bargara, between September 14 and 15.

Catch up HERE.

AN ACCUSED ATM thief was remanded in police custody after briefly having his matters heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Mitchell Mark was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Catch up HERE.

THE Head of Regional at Queensland Rail issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the Theodore community’s outrage over bridge demolition plans.

The Theodore Chamber of Commerce was under the impression Castle Creek Rail Bridge, constructed in 1927, would be demolished within weeks.

Catch up HERE.