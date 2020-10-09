Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.
The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 7:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of the morning rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 8.

Let’s get into it!

--

AN AGNES Water couple’s claim that water was being bored out from an Agnes Water creek was met by a rebuttal from Gladstone Regional Council.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed desalination plant Trility was boring water from Agnes Creek at the Agnes Water main beach.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Trility has never extracted water from Agnes Creek at Agnes Water main beach.
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said Trility has never extracted water from Agnes Creek at Agnes Water main beach.

THE majority of community information signs in the Banana Shire, including ones used to greet and farewell visitors, have been found to be non-compliant with council and main roads requirements.

The discovery during a recent inspection carried out by the council’s officers has prompted the local authority to take action.

Catch up HERE.

QWeekend - Biloela asylum seeker family story. Banana Shire, shire of opportunity sign. Pic Mark Cranitch.
QWeekend - Biloela asylum seeker family story. Banana Shire, shire of opportunity sign. Pic Mark Cranitch.

A WEST Gladstone man, 35, was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Gladstone and Longreach police detectives arrested the man for the alleged theft of a Jericho ATM on August 21, and the theft of money from an Alpha ATM and the attempted stealing of an ATM at Bargara, between September 14 and 15.

Catch up HERE.

AN ACCUSED ATM thief was remanded in police custody after briefly having his matters heard in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Mitchell Mark was charged following the alleged theft of cash and an ATM machine in Central Queensland.

Catch up HERE.

THE Head of Regional at Queensland Rail issued a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding the Theodore community’s outrage over bridge demolition plans.

The Theodore Chamber of Commerce was under the impression Castle Creek Rail Bridge, constructed in 1927, would be demolished within weeks.

Catch up HERE.

The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.
The Chamber said plans to use the bridge as a feature on a bike-way to encourage visitors to stay a few days longer and locals to exercise safely will be dashed.
biggest headlines gladstone observer morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central cop stood down over DV allegations

        Premium Content Central cop stood down over DV allegations

        News A senior constable from the Central Region has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service over allegations of domestic violence.

        • 9th Oct 2020 6:19 AM
        WE SALUTE YOU: Gladstone tourism’s unsung heroes

        Premium Content WE SALUTE YOU: Gladstone tourism’s unsung heroes

        News “We never closed any of our offices, the doors were open because we had to be here...

        Volunteer shortage threatens to cripple historical village

        Premium Content Volunteer shortage threatens to cripple historical village

        News A fall in numbers at a Gladstone region historical village is alarming members.

        Banana Shire boosts its chopper service funding

        Premium Content Banana Shire boosts its chopper service funding

        News Here’s why the council has now decided to pledge more to the valuable community...