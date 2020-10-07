MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Damo McKeon - East Shores

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 6.

MELISSA Grace Bolland is running the gauntlet with her repeat drug offending.

This week an Acting Magistrate warned the 33-year-old she was facing the prospect of jail time if she didn’t change her ways.

A MAN’S decision to help a family member in need landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Electrician Brent Matthew Dennien, 35, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

THE SCIENCE about the health of the Great Barrier Reef will be revealed this week in an online forum featuring some of Australia’s most pre-eminent scientific and community minds.

Former James Cook University Professor Dr Peter Ridd will host the forum broadcast on Facebook and uploaded to YouTube from 4.30pm on October 8.

Dr Peter Ridd speaking at a forum on the Great Barrier Reef organised by LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

ANOTHER months means another cover photo for the Observer.

We asked readers to share their photos and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page’s cover photo.

SOUTHERN lotfeeders sparked fierce bidding competition at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where steers from Banana reached 406.2c/kg.

The Parraweena Cattle Company offering weighed in at 407kg to make a return of $1,818/head.

