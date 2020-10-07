Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Damo McKeon - East Shores
News

MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 7:04 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 6.

--

MELISSA Grace Bolland is running the gauntlet with her repeat drug offending.

This week an Acting Magistrate warned the 33-year-old she was facing the prospect of jail time if she didn’t change her ways.

Catch up HERE.

Melissa Grace Bolland pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime.
A MAN’S decision to help a family member in need landed him in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.

Electrician Brent Matthew Dennien, 35, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Catch up HERE.

Thirty-five-year-old electrician Brent Matthew Dennien pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court today.
THE SCIENCE about the health of the Great Barrier Reef will be revealed this week in an online forum featuring some of Australia’s most pre-eminent scientific and community minds.

Former James Cook University Professor Dr Peter Ridd will host the forum broadcast on Facebook and uploaded to YouTube from 4.30pm on October 8.

Catch up HERE.

Dr Peter Ridd speaking at a forum on the Great Barrier Reef organised by LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Dr Peter Ridd speaking at a forum on the Great Barrier Reef organised by LNP candidate for Gladstone Ron Harding. Picture: Rodney Stevens

ANOTHER months means another cover photo for the Observer.

We asked readers to share their photos and the one with the most likes was chosen for our Facebook page’s cover photo.

See the photos HERE.

Bonnie and Ace Gladstone Horse Performance club 28/09/2020Photo taken by Neen woods
SOUTHERN lotfeeders sparked fierce bidding competition at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where steers from Banana reached 406.2c/kg.

The Parraweena Cattle Company offering weighed in at 407kg to make a return of $1,818/head.

Catch up HERE.

