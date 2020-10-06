MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

Farvardin Daliri is taking his creation, the Giant Kookaburra, on a tour of Queensland and will stop in Gladstone on August 3.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 5.

EVERY person across the Gladstone region and Central Queensland will experience the devastation of losing something during their lives and now there is a new way to potentially get your property back.

A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to Lowmead Road at 8.42pm.

THE BLAZE at Lowmead is still burning, with firefighters battling it for a ninth consecutive day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said three rural fire crews had monitored the fire at Stockbridge Road and Old Poweran Road overnight and during the day.

RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked Sunday morning to a near drowning in 1770.

A man in his 70s was participating in a triathlon event when he suffered a suspected heart attack.

THE owner of the Giant Kookaburra reached out to the Gladstone region, seeking expressions of interest to host the attraction on its upcoming tour.

Dr Farvardin Daliri and his team will hit the road later this week and travel to Queensland regional centres including Woorabinda, Rolleston and Emerald.

