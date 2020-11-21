MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

HAPPY Saturday Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 20.

–

WORK is expected to begin in early 2021 on the new $4 million Biloela police station after tenders were called for by the Queensland Government.

Senior Sergeant Nick Paton, Biloela police

A HIGH-SPEED police chase through South Gladstone left local authorities clutching at straws and asking the community for their assistance.

The male driver of a Holden Commodore allegedly tried to evade police on Toolooa Street at South Gladstone at 10.50am yesterday morning and took off at high speed.

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to a fire that had broken out at Euleilah, near Agnes Water yesterday morning.

A number of crews were called to 56 Taunton Road at Euleilah yesterday morning. Picture: Rae Wilson

A GLADSTONE man went on a spending spree with a credit card stolen out of a parked car.

Between December 1 and 5 last year, a car parked at Moura Crescent was unlawfully entered and a wallet containing credit cards removed.

A WOMAN who committed 22 offences in nine months has been released on probation after spending a week on remand.

