MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
20th Nov 2020 9:28 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 19.

POLICE will continue their search today for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Yesterday Gladstone Patrol inspector Darren Somerville told media Mr Gordon, 62, was going on a recreational trip to Sea Hill when he lost contact with his family last Friday.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville.
Gladstone Police inspector Darren Somerville.

A YOUNG Gladstone man has been given a stern warning by a Magistrate after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of drug supply.

During a search warrant executed at Brodie Peter John Weir-Smith’s residence, police located 150g of marijuana and a set of scales.

Catch up HERE.

Brodie Weir-Smith.
Brodie Weir-Smith.

NEWLY appointed Australian Local Government Association vice-president and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett has ruled out running for Labor for the federal seat of Flynn at the next election.

Recent media speculation has been that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will call an early election late in 2021, if the polls still have him in a convincing position to retain power.

Catch up HERE.

Josh Burnett and his father Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett handing out how-to-vote information for Labor member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the Toolooa Street early voting booth. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Josh Burnett and his father Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett handing out how-to-vote information for Labor member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher at the Toolooa Street early voting booth. Picture: Rodney Stevens

HUNDREDS of Tannum Sands State High School students celebrated the end of an era yesterday with a glamorous school formal.

Students, with their family and friends, gathered at the Millennium Esplanade before the formal event at the high school.

Catch up HERE.

Rubyy Myers and Rohan Hardern.
Rubyy Myers and Rohan Hardern.

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher says he is honoured and excited to be reappointed Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing with the added responsibility of the water portfolio in the new Palaszczuk government cabinet.

Currently recovering after discectomy surgery to alleviate sciatic pressure on his spine from a ruptured disc, Mr Butcher is studying briefing notes on his new portfolio, which is critical to Queensland’s future.

Catch up HERE.

Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, following his swearing in ceremony at Government House, Paddington. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Minister for Regional Development, Manufacturing and Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, following his swearing in ceremony at Government House, Paddington. Photographer: Liam Kidston
gladstone gladstone observer morning rewind gladstone
Gladstone Observer

