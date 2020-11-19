MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Gladstone Patrol inspector Darren Somerville appeals for information about a hit and run accident where a man was found dead in the middle of Red Rover Rd on Sunday August 25.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 18.

THE Boyne Island foreshore could be set to undergo a massive transformation with exciting plans unveilled for a new marina, hotel and yacht club on the Boyne River.

The vision was unveilled by south-east Queensland developer Zendev during a deputation to Gladstone Regional councillors recently.

An image taken from the concept design of the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre in its completion, which potentially could be five years away.

GLADSTONE POLICE have “grave concern” for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon, after they recently found his car and boat.

Gladstone Patrol inspector Darren Somerville said Mr Gordon, 62, was going on a recreational trip to Sea Hill, on the north end of Curtis Island, when he lost contact with his family last Friday.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

A FATHER who took matters into his own hands to protect his son from a school bully faced Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday to wilfully disturbing the good order or management of a state educational institution.

MELBOURNE Cup day 2020 certainly wasn’t the winner Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher hoped for as he was stuck down with severe sciatica after an old work injury flared up.

Still on a high from his election victory, Mr Butcher said he took his family to the Gladstone Melbourne Cup Day race meeting where his back pain became excruciating.

Glenn Butcher MP and Brendan Parnell.

A GLADSTONE man was tasered and arrested after he punched a security guard outside a nightclub.

Paul Chaplin, 35, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance.

