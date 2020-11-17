Menu
Last Tuesday, Toolooa resident Sara Crane found her neighbour’s dog Bingo seizing and foaming at the mouth at the John Dory Dr address.
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
17th Nov 2020 6:49 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 16.

--

A CALLIDE man has been charged with six offences including serious assault and possessing dangerous drugs after going on a crime spree in Calliope on Sunday night.

The man, 35, attempted to rob Caltex Calliope, McDonald’s Calliope Travel Centre and Puma Calliope.

Catch up HERE.

A CRUEL act which has already claimed the life of a dog has a whole Gladstone neighbourhood on high alert.

Last Tuesday, Toolooa resident Sara Crane found her neighbour’s dog Bingo seizing and foaming at the mouth at the John Dory Dr address.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE man has entered a primary school dressed in a ghillie suit and acted disorderly.

Trevor Clint Gibson disguised as a bush on August 5 said to one girl she was “looking gorgeous as always.”

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Trevor Clint Gibson hid in a bush at a Gladstone school and called out to children while wearing a Ghillie suit.
A MAN who threatened an RSPCA inspector with a gun is facing a $54,000 bill after 30 working dogs were taken out of his care and treated by veterinarians.

Dean George Berry, 30, pleaded guilty on October 30 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstructing an officer under the animal protection act, possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE man has woken up in a gutter covered in mud after causing $2102.50 in damage to an excavator used for road works.

Some time between March 23 and 26, Todd William Cornwell Boor had been at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd where an excavator had been left locked and secured with a tank of diesel.

Catch up HERE.

generic Excavator
generic Excavator
Gladstone Observer

