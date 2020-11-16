Menu
Zeppelyn Wegner, Chrissy Holden, Chris Holden (front) Cooper Holden, Rylan Holden and Brooklyn Holden at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens Rotary Markets on November 15, 2020
News

Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
16th Nov 2020 7:02 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 15.

--

“I want to be a household name.”

It’s a big goal for Raphael St Candle Co owner Jo O’Regan, but after a great first year taking over the business her possibilities are endless.

Catch up HERE.

Raphael St Candle Co owner Jo O'Regan.
A GLADSTONE woman who stole a teddy bear from a shop argued it wasn’t a “big deal”.

Brihannah Leigh Viggiani, 25, was captured on CCTV footage with a co-offender at a North Ipswich shopping centre gift store on August 18.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Brihannah Leigh Vigianni pleaded guilty to stealing in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Plenty of residents braved the heat to take a look at what the Rotary Markets had to offer.

See the gallery HERE.

Elemdhi Radha, Radha Deheeran, Egha Radha and Rithesh Radha at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens Rotary Markets on November 15, 2020
A YOUNG Gladstone man has been granted bail after his role in allegedly ambushing and assaulting a mother, her sister and four-month-old baby in an attempt to take the child at an Allenstown business on Monday.

Catch up HERE.

A MAN involved in two terrifying home invasions in 2019 has been sentenced to nine year’s imprisonment and declared a serious violent offender.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Timothy James Braeckmans has been declared a serious violent offender after he was sentenced for two violent home invasions.
