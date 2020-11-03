Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The Bruce Highway is closed after a fatal traffic crash north of Rockhampton.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 2.

A CONVICTED child rapist will spend the next month in prison after a child stayed at his residence and he did not report it.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of failing to report.

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are called to locations throughout the Gladstone region for a variety of reasons on a daily basis.

Here are eight bizarre occasions paramedics have been called out in Gladstone and surrounds.

Queensland Ambulance Service.

A MAN who keyed a car in a crowded carpark was on the end of a spray from a Gladstone Magistrate this morning.

Porfirio Enrique Urrutia Aguilar, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

A man in his 20s died yesterday morning in a crash involving a truck and a car about 10km north of Marlborough, police said.

A sedan collided head-on with a semi-trailer just after 1am.

THE QUEENSLAND election 2020 has been declared, giving the people of Gladstone the opportunity to ask MP Glenn Butcher what they want him to deliver over the next four years.

Currently the Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Mr Butcher is in a strong, senior position as part of the Palaszczuk Government to lobby for funding for the port city.

Re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher delivers his victory speech to family, friends and volunteers at the Gladstone Yacht Club on October 31, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

