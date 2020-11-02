Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Labor's Glenn Butcher celebrates being elected as member for Gladstone with family, friends and volunteers at Gladstone Yach Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Labor's Glenn Butcher celebrates being elected as member for Gladstone with family, friends and volunteers at Gladstone Yach Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, October 31 to November 1.

-

LABOR'S 'red shirt army' of Glenn Butcher supporters gathered at the Gladstone Yacht Club to celebrate the incumbent member being elected for the third straight time.

The Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister acknowledged the Queensland Election 2020 campaign was his toughest yet.

Catch up HERE.

Labor's Glenn Butcher celebrates being elected as member for Gladstone with family, friends and volunteers at Gladstone Yach Club. Picture: Rodney Stevens

THE Callide region headed to the polls on Saturday morning to cast their vote in what some punters are calling the most important election of this century.

Four candidates are all gunning for the incumbent Liberal Member Colin Boyce's seat, which he said this morning was a safe one.

See the photos HERE.

Constituents lining up to cross the road and vote at the Clinton State School booth. Picture: Rodney Stevens

DESPITE his strong polling numbers so far, Callide LNP candidate Colin Boyce resisted the temptation of claiming victory in the Callide electorate election this afternoon.

Mr Boyce, who held the seat the last term. said it was a reasonable assumption he had retained the seat, despite only 39.1 per cent of the vote being counted at the time of publication.

Catch up HERE.

Callide MP Colin Boyce visited Gladstone on July 9.

A CONSTANT trickle of constituents cast their ballots at booths in the Gladstone electorate on the official polling day after more than 60 per-cent people chose to vote early in the 2020 Queensland Election.

Incumbent Labor Member Glenn Butcher was joined by four candidates in the race to see who will represent the Gladstone electorate in Brisbane for the next four years.

Catch up HERE.

IT'S like floating in the dead sea but with all the health benefits.

A new health and wellness home-boutique business has opened in Beecher, offering residents flotation therapy, infrared sauna sessions and remedial massages.

Catch up HERE.