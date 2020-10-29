Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
29th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 28.

--

A GLADSTONE man who choked a woman to the point of seeing black spots called his victim 238 times over 21 days from jail.

The man, 37 who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to 24 counts of contravening a domestic violence order, choking, drug driving and unlicensed driving.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE high school’s afternoon lessons were thrown into chaos on Tuesday following the discovery of a suspicious package on its grounds.

Toolooa State High School advised emergency services of the package about 1.45pm and followed the Queensland Education Department’s protocol for responding to this scenario.

Catch up HERE.

OVER the past financial year, Queensland’s resources sector supported 32,250 jobs and contributed more than $6.1 billion to the Gladstone and Rockhampton regions.

The figures, courtesy of a new report from the Queensland Resources Council, showed the jobs supported increased by 1 per cent on the past financial year.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE retiree has struggled to hold back tears after winning $1.6 million in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

The woman won one of the four division one entries across the country on Saturday, resulting in four people winning the grand prize of $1,614,571.04.

Catch up HERE.

A YOUNG Gladstone man who played a part in a brutal three on one attack has been sentenced to immediate parole.

Dylan Jayden Richards, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.
gladstone faces morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

        Premium Content Man’s violent attack on woman trying to protect another

        Crime Kristopher Joseph Harper punched his victim before kicking her legs out causing her to fall to the ground in the brutal assault.

        Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

        Premium Content Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

        Crime Nathan Kurtis Reese implicated himself by confessing his plans.

        Business gives back to crew that saved it from bushfire

        Premium Content Business gives back to crew that saved it from bushfire

        News “I’ve always wanted to do something to help the community.”

        Police track down Kirkwood road runner

        Premium Content Police track down Kirkwood road runner

        News Police responded to calls from the public at 4pm this afternoon.