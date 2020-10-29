MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Dylan Jayden Richards pleaded guilty to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm in company in Gladstone District Court.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 28.

--

A GLADSTONE man who choked a woman to the point of seeing black spots called his victim 238 times over 21 days from jail.

The man, 37 who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to 24 counts of contravening a domestic violence order, choking, drug driving and unlicensed driving.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE high school’s afternoon lessons were thrown into chaos on Tuesday following the discovery of a suspicious package on its grounds.

Toolooa State High School advised emergency services of the package about 1.45pm and followed the Queensland Education Department’s protocol for responding to this scenario.

Catch up HERE.

OVER the past financial year, Queensland’s resources sector supported 32,250 jobs and contributed more than $6.1 billion to the Gladstone and Rockhampton regions.

The figures, courtesy of a new report from the Queensland Resources Council, showed the jobs supported increased by 1 per cent on the past financial year.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE retiree has struggled to hold back tears after winning $1.6 million in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

The woman won one of the four division one entries across the country on Saturday, resulting in four people winning the grand prize of $1,614,571.04.

Catch up HERE.

A YOUNG Gladstone man who played a part in a brutal three on one attack has been sentenced to immediate parole.

Dylan Jayden Richards, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Tuesday to unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

Catch up HERE.