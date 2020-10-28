MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Gayle Douglass was inspired to start The Workshop Bar after moving to Gladstone four months ago and noticing an absence of activities available for the community.

Gayle Douglass was inspired to start The Workshop Bar after moving to Gladstone four months ago and noticing an absence of activities available for the community.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 27.

--

A GLADSTONE woman who threatened her neighbour told police “if I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up”.

Maxine Victoria Frescon, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday to public nuisance as well as possessing drugs and utensils.

Catch up HERE.

Maxine Frescon

GLADSTONE has the potential to become a national distributor of hydrogen power thanks to a $4.2 million investment pledged by the Labor government.

The investment news arrived as part of an Annastacia Palaszczuk re-election promise today, which would result in $10 million being injected into Queensland’s hydrogen industry.

Catch up HERE.

A DATE night in Gladstone has become a lot more interesting with a new space offering all kinds of workshops, from paint and sip nights to cooking classes.

Gayle Douglass was inspired to start The Workshop Bar after moving to Gladstone four months ago and noticing an absence of activities available for the community.

Catch up HERE.

Gayle Douglass was inspired to start The Workshop Bar after moving to Gladstone four months ago and noticing an absence of activities available for the community.

SIX times Group One winning jockey Cyril Small was rewarded for his commitment to help out the Gladstone Turf Club when he led throughout on Liberty’s Gift to win the first race at Ferguson Park racecourse there last Saturday.

Catch up HERE.

Jockey to Vo Rogue, Cyril Small posing at Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane 14th of May 2019. Vo Rogue has been inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame.

AN UNEMPLOYED mum living in Turkey Beach has defrauded eight people by giving fake addresses to pick up a motorbike after receiving a money deposit.

Tayla Brooke Monaghan, 24, pleaded guilty to 12 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday including fraud, stealing and a number of drug offences.

Catch up HERE.