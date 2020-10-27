Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.
Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe Mcbride
27th Oct 2020 7:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed from yesterday, October 26.

--

Gladstone Regional Council added another bow to its quiver recently after claiming a prestigious award via a virtual ceremony.

Find out what award the GRC swooped for HERE.

Six awards categories were presented at a virtual awards ceremony.
Six awards categories were presented at a virtual awards ceremony.

MAYOR Matt Burnett said he was overjoyed that Gladstone would host a local government conference in 2023.

Find out our Mayor’s thoughts on the latest Local Government Association of Queensland meeting on the Gold Coast HERE.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

MAYOR Matt Burnett says he will meet his 100km cycling goal by the month’s end, despite having only days to go.

Find out the heartfelt reason why he is participating in the 100km event HERE.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.
Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.

A GLADSTONE woman who threatened her neighbour told police “if I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up”.

Find out what else Maxine Frescon said in her foul-mouthed tirade HERE.

Maxine Frescon. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer
Maxine Frescon. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

A GLADSTONE man with a serious history for violence beat his neighbour to near death, causing the victim fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

What pushed the man to breaking point? Find out HERE.

council awards gladstone mayor matt burnett
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’m going to f--- you up’: Woman’s threats to neighbour

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to f--- you up’: Woman’s threats to neighbour

        Crime Maxine Victoria Frescon told police ‘if I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up.’

        CALLING ARTISTS: Workshop space offers all kinds of classes

        Premium Content CALLING ARTISTS: Workshop space offers all kinds of classes

        News A DATE night in Gladstone has become more interesting with a new space offering all...

        ‘GOING TO SMASH YOU’: Man beat victim to near death

        Premium Content ‘GOING TO SMASH YOU’: Man beat victim to near death

        Crime Mark Edward Parter’s victim suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung among...

        Council claims prestigious award

        Premium Content Council claims prestigious award

        News “Council employees should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”