MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Mayor Matt Burnett said he was confident of reaching his 100km cycling target for October, despite only having days to go.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed from yesterday, October 26.

--

Gladstone Regional Council added another bow to its quiver recently after claiming a prestigious award via a virtual ceremony.

Find out what award the GRC swooped for HERE.

Six awards categories were presented at a virtual awards ceremony.

MAYOR Matt Burnett said he was overjoyed that Gladstone would host a local government conference in 2023.

Find out our Mayor’s thoughts on the latest Local Government Association of Queensland meeting on the Gold Coast HERE.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

MAYOR Matt Burnett says he will meet his 100km cycling goal by the month’s end, despite having only days to go.

Find out the heartfelt reason why he is participating in the 100km event HERE.

A GLADSTONE woman who threatened her neighbour told police “if I want to f--- her up I can f--- her up”.

Find out what else Maxine Frescon said in her foul-mouthed tirade HERE.

Maxine Frescon. Photo Declan Cooley / The Observer

A GLADSTONE man with a serious history for violence beat his neighbour to near death, causing the victim fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

What pushed the man to breaking point? Find out HERE.