News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.come.au
26th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, October 24-25.

--

A MAN was allegedly hit by a car on the Dawson Highway near a roadside fruit stall on Saturday.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition just before 2pm suffering pelvic injuries.

Catch up HERE.

EARLY voting booths in both electorates of Gladstone and Callide have been busy this week with thousands of constituents taking the opportunity to have their say in the Queensland election.

Current predictions are that 60 per-cent or more of enrolled voters will have already voted before the official election day on October 31.

Catch up HERE.

A steady stream of locals have been taking advantage of early voting at Gladstone's Toolooa Street booth. Picture: Rodney Stevens
SOCIAL media attacks during the campaign for the Gladstone electorate have hit an unprecedented low with both Labor and the LNP denouncing trolls who have posted hurtful memes and photos.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he had never seen, in any of his four election campaigns, such trolling and attacks through social media.

Catch up HERE.

GLADSTONE , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 14, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher attend a Pink Ribbon breakfast in Gladstone while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
PUNTERS got dressed to the nines for Gladstone Turf Club’s Cox Plate race meeting on October 24.

See the 70+ photo gallery HERE.

Gladstone Turf Club's Cox Plate race meeting.
A TEEN boiler maker has blamed “drunken stupidity” for when he caused a nuisance and destroyed property at a pub.

Cole Alexander Crawford, 19, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance and wilful damage.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Cole Alexander Crawford pleaded guilty to wilful damage and public nuisance.
