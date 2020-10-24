Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 23.

People of the Gladstone region can look forward to improved health services regardless of which party is elected, The Observer’s Queensland Election 2020 debate revealed on Thursday night.

Read and hear what the candidates had to say here.

Gladstone Hospital, August 21, 2020. Picture Rodney Stevens

Clinton State School students, Jayden and Serena Burke, were not put off by the news that the school’s 2020 Book Week event would be a virtual affair.

See what happened with the traditional school event here.

The Burke family at Book Week

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has released information regarding road closures in the Gladstone region this weekend.

Read about what road closures will be in place due to the Philip Street duplication project here.

Roads near the Philip Street duplication project will be closed this weekend.

A new grazing business has popped up in Gladstone with a cheesy twist.

Find out all about Sammy Warwick’s new business venture That’s Cheesy here.

New business That's Cheesy has launched in Gladstone by Sammy Warwick.

If the bookmakers watched last night’s Gladstone Election Debate hosted by The Observer and The Courier Mail, they may have wound the already short-priced favourite in even further.

Check out Observer Editor Darryn Nufer’s synopsis of the livestreamed debate here.