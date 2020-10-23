Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Michelle Sargaison and her son Izaak said the Millenium Esplanade playground needs to be shaded quickly ahead of summer.

THE Queensland Election campaign was livestreamed on The Observer’s website last night with three candidates contesting the seat of Gladstone.

ALP Glenn Butcher, LNP Ron Harding, One Nation Kevin Jorgensen

INDEPENDENT candidate for Gladstone Murray Peterson has had his how-to-vote cards rejected by the Electoral Commission of Queensland claiming they ‘mislead and deceive’ voters.

Mr Peterson received an email on October 20 to inform him his printed card was misleading and deceiving as he could not state he was an independent and candidates names were incorrect.

Independent candidate for Gladstone Murray Peterson at the 2020 state election ballot draw. Picture: Rodney Stevens

AS SPRING warms up so does the region’s play equipment and the lack of shade at playgrounds in Tannum Sands has the community frustrated.

Mother of two Michelle Sargaison said all she could do was ask for a shade sail to be erected and hope the council listened.

Michelle Sargaison and her son Izaak said the Millenium Esplanade playground needs to be shaded quickly ahead of summer.

STORMS rolling through on Thursday night made it past the Gladstone dome providing a good soaking to the Port City with 57mm falling overnight at the radar - almost the October average of 59.1mm.

Plenty of rain fell in other parts of the region including 45mm at Calliope, 39mm at Boyne Island, 35mm at Raglan and 29mm at Benaraby.

A 17-YEAR-OLD boy was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in West Gladstone Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Glenlyon Street, near Breslin Street at about 5.30pm.

