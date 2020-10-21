Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GLADSTONE , AUSTRALIA - NewsWire Photos - OCTOBER 14, 2020. Queensland Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher speaks during a visit by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the Northern Oil refinery in Gladstone, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving said he drank speed to help with his arthritis.

Mark Leslie Gordon, 55, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.

Catch up HERE.

IF YOU have a question you desperately want answers to, from the candidates in the upcoming October 31 state election, here is your chance.

On Thursday from 6.30pm, The Observer is broadcasting a free-to-view livestreamed debate on this website with three Gladstone candidates.

Catch up HERE.

Candidates running for the seat of Gladstone at the ballot draw: Glenn Butcher for Labor, Murray Peterson Independent, Ron Harding LNP and Kevin Jorgensen for One Nation. Absent Emma Eastaughffe for The Greens

WITH Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day just four days away, Labor has made a $35.2 million promise to the Queensland country racing industry.

The re-election commitment would provide a purse not only for prize money, but also maintenance of tracks and facilities.

Catch up HERE.

In front of a packed crowd at Ferguson Parks Gladstone Cox Plate Race Day, second place Saltys Boy and winner Need Finance were both under the whip as they head down the straight.

THE Greens candidate for Gladstone has plans to make the Port City the home to a thriving green steel industry that would create 15,000 local jobs in the next five years.

Emma Eastaughffe said she was running for the State seat to help deliver more for the ordinary people and less for corporations.

Catch up HERE.

Emma Eastaughffe is the Greens candidate for Gladstone in the 2020 Queensland State Election.

GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher has hit back at internet trolls who have targeted his family and re-election campaign via online memes in recent weeks.

Currently contesting his fourth election, Mr Butcher told The Observer he had not seen online trolling like it in previous campaigns.

Catch up HERE.