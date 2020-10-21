Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.
A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving said he drank speed to help with his arthritis.
Mark Leslie Gordon, 55, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.
IF YOU have a question you desperately want answers to, from the candidates in the upcoming October 31 state election, here is your chance.
On Thursday from 6.30pm, The Observer is broadcasting a free-to-view livestreamed debate on this website with three Gladstone candidates.
WITH Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day just four days away, Labor has made a $35.2 million promise to the Queensland country racing industry.
The re-election commitment would provide a purse not only for prize money, but also maintenance of tracks and facilities.
THE Greens candidate for Gladstone has plans to make the Port City the home to a thriving green steel industry that would create 15,000 local jobs in the next five years.
Emma Eastaughffe said she was running for the State seat to help deliver more for the ordinary people and less for corporations.
GLADSTONE MP Glenn Butcher has hit back at internet trolls who have targeted his family and re-election campaign via online memes in recent weeks.
Currently contesting his fourth election, Mr Butcher told The Observer he had not seen online trolling like it in previous campaigns.
