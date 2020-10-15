Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a media conference at Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery on October 14, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a media conference at Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery on October 14, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 14.

--

FIRE and emergency crews were called to reports of a structure fire in Kirkwood on Tuesday night.

Three crews were called to Eucalyptus Place at 8.45pm.

Catch up HERE.

BILOELA primary school students had a glimpse of what their futures might look like, with a workshop showing them how to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

Prospect Creek State School invited Origin Energy to host a workshop earlier this month.

Catch up HERE.

Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.
Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has denied claims it “shelved” a report which contained recommendations that, if implemented, would have provided a massive opportunity for Gladstone and Central Queensland businesses to earn millions through the export of freight.

Catch up HERE.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker.
Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker.

GLADSTONE State High School would get $2 million toward a hydrogen skills project in an election promise the Premier touted would deliver 7600 jobs and $11 billion for Australia “when Hydrogen becomes a reality”.

Catch up HERE.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a media conference at Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery on October 14, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a media conference at Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery on October 14, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

A baby boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported dog attack in Mt Larcom yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy suffered facial wounds just before 3.15pm.

Catch up HERE.

biggest headlines gladstone observer morning rewind gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School baseball helmet mysteriously arrived at man’s house

        Premium Content School baseball helmet mysteriously arrived at man’s house

        Crime Tristan Gregory Muller told police he had no idea how the item ended up at his place.

        Biloela trio in street brawl front court

        Premium Content Biloela trio in street brawl front court

        News About 10 people were involved in the fight on a local street.

        Shaking gives away man’s drug offence

        Premium Content Shaking gives away man’s drug offence

        Crime Jackson James Bahr was nervous when interacting with police.

        Marine research centre opens at Gladstone

        Premium Content Marine research centre opens at Gladstone

        News It is the only CQ-based facility which has a specific focus on the Southern Great...