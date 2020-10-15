Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher during a media conference at Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery on October 14, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 14.

FIRE and emergency crews were called to reports of a structure fire in Kirkwood on Tuesday night.

Three crews were called to Eucalyptus Place at 8.45pm.

Catch up HERE.

BILOELA primary school students had a glimpse of what their futures might look like, with a workshop showing them how to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

Prospect Creek State School invited Origin Energy to host a workshop earlier this month.

Catch up HERE.

Prospect Creek State School students using STEM skills to build robots and wind turbines using solar energy.

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has denied claims it “shelved” a report which contained recommendations that, if implemented, would have provided a massive opportunity for Gladstone and Central Queensland businesses to earn millions through the export of freight.

Catch up HERE.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker.

GLADSTONE State High School would get $2 million toward a hydrogen skills project in an election promise the Premier touted would deliver 7600 jobs and $11 billion for Australia “when Hydrogen becomes a reality”.

Catch up HERE.

A baby boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital after a reported dog attack in Mt Larcom yesterday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the boy suffered facial wounds just before 3.15pm.

Catch up HERE.