Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

THE Leichhardt Highway was closed twice Monday night as emergency services worked tirelessly to clean up after a truck rolled over 10km north of Banana.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two tow trucks were required to remove the truck and remaining debris from the highway.

A NUMBER of Gladstone motorists pleaded guilty to various unlicensed driving offences in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Kristie Atkinson, Craig Hawkins and Zachariah Johnson pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving charges.

A GLADSTONE pizza shop donated free pizzas to a soup kitchen on Monday night, feeding dozens of people experiencing financial stress and homelessness.

Domino’s Gladstone donated 20 pizzas to Gladstone’s Anglican Church soup kitchen as part of Dominos’ new community based program, ‘Feed the Knead’.

Domino's Gladstone volunteering at Anglican Church Soup Kitchen.jpg

A 47-YEAR-OLD father of four is set to contest the seat of Callide in the 2020 Queensland State Government election.

Adam Burling will vie for the region’s vote on polling day, having lived in Biloela for nine years after growing up in Longreach.

Independent candidate for Callide Adam Burling.

THREE Gladstone men busted with large quantities of drugs fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today, each pleading guilty to their respective charges.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court a search warrant was conducted at a Kin Kora address on September 26, following a disturbance.

