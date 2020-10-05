MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 5.

--

A WOMAN was flown to hospital on Friday after crashing her motorbike in the Gladstone region.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the scene just after 3:15pm.

FISHING businesses in the region have been given a hand up after COVID-19, as the Member for Gladstone announced grant funding from the Palaszczuk Government.

Glenn Butcher said Market Diversification and Resilience Grants, which totalled more than $21,000, would help three local fishing businesses as part of Queensland’s $8 billion plan for economic recovery.

Simon Whittingham from Gladstone Fish Market.

WIDELY regarded as an American-based sport, gridiron is making inroads into Central Queensland communities and recently introduced a Gladstone team.

The Port City Pirates were established recently and player and co-founder Dustin Holley said the community has showed a lot of interest.

A DRAMATIC search and rescue mission unfolded at Mount Larcom this evening after a hiker went missing in dense bushland.

About 5.30pm, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to assist in searching for the hiker who had become lost.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN in his 20s was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition Friday night following an incident in Gladstone Central.

The man sustained minor head and facial injuries following an alleged assault.

