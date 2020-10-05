Menu
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 7:01 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 5.

--

A WOMAN was flown to hospital on Friday after crashing her motorbike in the Gladstone region.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to the scene just after 3:15pm.

Catch up HERE.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorbike crash in the Gladstone region yesterday afternoon. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

FISHING businesses in the region have been given a hand up after COVID-19, as the Member for Gladstone announced grant funding from the Palaszczuk Government.

Glenn Butcher said Market Diversification and Resilience Grants, which totalled more than $21,000, would help three local fishing businesses as part of Queensland’s $8 billion plan for economic recovery.

Catch up HERE.

Simon Whittingham from Gladstone Fish Market.
Simon Whittingham from Gladstone Fish Market.

WIDELY regarded as an American-based sport, gridiron is making inroads into Central Queensland communities and recently introduced a Gladstone team.

The Port City Pirates were established recently and player and co-founder Dustin Holley said the community has showed a lot of interest.

Catch up HERE.

A DRAMATIC search and rescue mission unfolded at Mount Larcom this evening after a hiker went missing in dense bushland.

About 5.30pm, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to assist in searching for the hiker who had become lost.

Catch up HERE.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

A MAN in his 20s was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition Friday night following an incident in Gladstone Central.

The man sustained minor head and facial injuries following an alleged assault.

Catch up HERE.

