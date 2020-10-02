MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

During World Mental Health Week in mid-October, Kalym Growcott said Snap Fitness Gyms are welcoming the entire community.

A 31-YEAR-OLD trade assistant was caught “smoking billies” in his Mercedes Benz at the Redland’s esplanade.

Ashley John Campbell, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and two counts of possessing utensils.

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gladstone man offered a then 15-year-old girl $5000 to have sex with him, and $100 for nude photographs of her.

The man, who cannot be named by law, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to grooming a child under 16 with intent to procure engagement in a sexual act.

A WOMAN has made a desperate plea to aged care accommodation investors in the Gladstone region to help house her sister.

Kay Johnson said her sister Rayleen would benefit profoundly from being around family in Boyne Island-Tannum Sands.

MINING giant BHP has pledged to create about 1250 apprenticeships and traineeships at its FutureFit Academy in Mackay.

About 225 people have already enrolled at the facility since it opened in May, leaving 1025 spots up for grabs.

BHP President Minerals Australia Edgar Basto (centre) with apprentices (L-R) Max Napper Tom Kase, Catherine Mosie and Milena Andrejic at BHP's Blackwater mine in Central Queensland. Picture: Daryl Wright

“WE WILL get you in the door.”

"WE WILL get you in the door."

That is the mindset Snap Fitness Area Manager Kalym Growcott has regarding the health and fitness chain offering free sessions this Mental Health Week.

