A search warrant is underway at a Mycumbene Way address in Glen Eden. Picture: Eilish Massie 30/09/20
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Oct 2020 6:58 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 30.

---

A RAID was underway at a Glen Eden home yesterday.

A huge police presence was on scene at a Mycumbene Way address with a number of police vehicles in attendance and multiple officers and detectives.

Investigations will continue by Gladstone Police and Border Force officers into activities at the address.

Catch up HERE and HERE.

 

A search warrant is underway at a Mycumbene Way address in Glen Eden. Picture: Eilish Massie 30/09/20
A BELOVED cafe and art gallery will reopen today following an eight month hiatus.

Cedar Galleries Art & Crafts Village was forced to close in March due to COVID-19 regulations and then later Bruce Hwy roadworks interrupted regular trading hours.

Catch up HERE.

 

Cedar Galleries Art & Crafts Village was forced to close last March after Covid-19 regulations and then later Bruce Hwy roadworks interrupted regular trading hours.
A GLADSTONE magistrate told a woman to "get away from the drugs" after a drug-driving offence landed her in court yesterday.

Amanda Lee Mullins, 33, was intercepted by police on Bramston Street, Gladstone Central, at 3.05pm on April 7.

Catch up HERE.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Amanda Lee Mullins, 33.
THREE Miriam Vale residents who had "bad blood" with the local police sergeant found themselves in front of a court after a noise complaint escalated.

Philip Craige Legge, 32, Ashleigh Kara-Lee Sears, 29 and Johnathan Mark Sears, 40, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Catch up HERE.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Ashleigh Sears, Johnathan Sears and Philip Legge pleaded guilty to charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
GLADSTONE community groups will share in almost $300,000 worth of State Government grants through the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing Glenn Butcher said many organisations relied on funding from the program to purchase new equipment such as vehicles, upgrade vital infrastructure, or to hold community events.

Catch up HERE.

