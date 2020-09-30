Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

CAMPAIGN ROAD: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington stops in Childers on her road trip up the Bruce Highway.

CAMPAIGN ROAD: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington stops in Childers on her road trip up the Bruce Highway.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 29.

--

FINAL approvals for the Olive Downs coal mine pave the way for 500 construction jobs and 1000 roles once it is fully operational.

Olive Downs is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes a year of metallurgical coal, which will be transported by rail to the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal for export to key international markets like Japan, China, India and South Korea.

Catch up HERE.

MINING PROJECT: A new $1 billion coking coal mine at Olive Downs located south-east of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin has been approved by the Queensland Government.

JACKSON Barry Meikle pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing fireworks and two of possessing dangerous drugs.

Meikle had 47.69g of marijuana, three MDMA pills and two Roman candles (fireworks) he claimed he purchased from a guy in Gladstone.

Catch up HERE.

A JUBILANT Ken O’Dowd has responded to news of funding for his electorate via a series of videos this morning.

News of funding detailed three bridges in the Gladstone region which would be getting a facelift as part of $290 million in Australian Government funding.

Catch up HERE.

PLANS to increase a deadly stretch of the Bruce Hwy out to four lanes could soon take shape should the LNP take out the upcoming election.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington today visited Rockhampton alongside Candidate for Mirani Tracie Newitt, inspecting the highway’s Yaamba section, just north of Rockhampton.

Catch up HERE.

CAMPAIGN ROAD: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington stops in Childers on her road trip up the Bruce Highway.

A WOMAN in her 70s was taken to hospital after a vehicle collided with a parked vehicle in Barney Point Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Golding Street at 6.36pm.

Catch up HERE.