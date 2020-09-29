MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Gladstone will not become a regional quarantine hub for returned travellers, MP Glenn Butcher has said. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 28.

A GLADSTONE business owner is bringing together three businesses to create a new food and photography space just in time for Christmas.

Brenda Oglesby-Stong is combining photography, grazing food and a dessert bar for a one stop family food experience located on the Dawson Highway.

Waffles available from Sugarbee's.

DESPITE the increase of illegal dumping, Gladstone Regional Council said it would be ‘financially unsustainable’ to waiver all dump fees to discourage illegal dumpers.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said council devoted a considerable amount of infrastructure and labour resources to the processing of waste.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - AN Agnes Water couple was disgusted after finding huge piles of rubble dumped at an Agnes Water creek on the weekend.

WITH summer on its way, the Gladstone region is expected to record a seasonal increase in cane toad numbers along with other pests.

Despite the expected influx, Gladstone Regional Council said there were no legislative requirements to control them.

Gladstone resident Natasha Wilson snapped this photo of her daughter holding baby toads last week.

CITIZENS of the port city can rest assured Gladstone will not become a regional quarantine hub for returned travellers, MP Glenn Butcher has said.

Following a National Cabinet meeting where every state agreed to take more travellers returning to Australia from overseas, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Gladstone, Cairns and Brisbane would be considered as possible locations.

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was headed home from the library.

Laurie Wilfred Arthur Wyatt, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.

