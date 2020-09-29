Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gladstone will not become a regional quarantine hub for returned travellers, MP Glenn Butcher has said. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
Gladstone will not become a regional quarantine hub for returned travellers, MP Glenn Butcher has said. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 28.

---

A GLADSTONE business owner is bringing together three businesses to create a new food and photography space just in time for Christmas.

Brenda Oglesby-Stong is combining photography, grazing food and a dessert bar for a one stop family food experience located on the Dawson Highway.

Catch up HERE.

Waffles available from Sugarbee's.
Waffles available from Sugarbee's.

DESPITE the increase of illegal dumping, Gladstone Regional Council said it would be ‘financially unsustainable’ to waiver all dump fees to discourage illegal dumpers.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said council devoted a considerable amount of infrastructure and labour resources to the processing of waste.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - AN Agnes Water couple was disgusted after finding huge piles of rubble dumped at an Agnes Water creek on the weekend.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - AN Agnes Water couple was disgusted after finding huge piles of rubble dumped at an Agnes Water creek on the weekend.

WITH summer on its way, the Gladstone region is expected to record a seasonal increase in cane toad numbers along with other pests.

Despite the expected influx, Gladstone Regional Council said there were no legislative requirements to control them.

Catch up HERE.

Gladstone resident Natasha Wilson snapped this photo of her daughter holding baby toads last week.
Gladstone resident Natasha Wilson snapped this photo of her daughter holding baby toads last week.

CITIZENS of the port city can rest assured Gladstone will not become a regional quarantine hub for returned travellers, MP Glenn Butcher has said.

Following a National Cabinet meeting where every state agreed to take more travellers returning to Australia from overseas, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Gladstone, Cairns and Brisbane would be considered as possible locations.

Catch up HERE.

A GLADSTONE man caught drug driving was headed home from the library.

Laurie Wilfred Arthur Wyatt, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug driving.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Laurie Wyatt pleaded guilty to drug driving.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Laurie Wyatt pleaded guilty to drug driving.
biggest headlines gladstone observer morningrewindgladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman, 70, in hospital after car crashes into parked vehicle

        Premium Content Woman, 70, in hospital after car crashes into parked vehicle

        News A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with a minor facial injury.

        • 29th Sep 2020 7:18 AM
        Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man in hospital after CQ motorbike crash

        News A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Captain Creek...

        • 29th Sep 2020 7:11 AM
        Three bridges in region set for facelift

        Premium Content Three bridges in region set for facelift

        News Three bridges in the Gladstone region are set to be replaced as part of the $290...

        Man ‘forgot’ he had a gun for six years

        Premium Content Man ‘forgot’ he had a gun for six years

        Crime A tip off landed Rick Ernest Williams in court.