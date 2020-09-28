MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade posted these photos on Facebook with the caption "Benaraby landfill took a hard hit today".

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, September 26-27.

IT WAS an intense weekend for Rural Fire Service volunteers as they battled six blazes across the Gladstone region as increasing winds fan the flames.

From north to south the six fires are located at Ambrose, Mount Larcom, Benaraby, Bororen, Colosseum and Lowmead.

Fires burning at the Benaraby waste facility on September 27, 2020. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

The Benaraby landfill was closed to the public after a fire burned mulch, timber and woodchips late Saturday.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the facility was being patrolled today to ensure any flare ups were quickly contained.

THE Bruce Highway will be upgraded to four lanes and 110kmh under a LNP Government.

The estimated $33 billion promise from leader Deb Frecklington comes just days after the first sod was turned on a one billion section of the highway upgrade near Gympie.

DRIVING AMBITION: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has revealed an ambitious $33b election promise to build a four-lane Bruce Highway between Gympie and Cairns.

AT LEAST 150 sworn police officers will be deployed to Central Queensland over the next five years.

The new officers will be allocated to the Central Police Region, which includes Mackay, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

RIO Tinto has forged ahead with $75 million in maintenance on its Gladstone assets despite COVID-19 restrictions and economic uncertainty in the alumina market.

The global mining giant has been engaging up to 500, predominantly local specialist contractors, to perform the annual shutdown work on its Queensland Alumina Ltd and Rio Tinto Yarwun refineries.

