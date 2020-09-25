Menu
The Gladstone Power U14 boys basketball team go head-to-head with Logan Thunder Gold then Cairns Stingers tomorrow.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Jacobbe McBride
25th Sep 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 24.

GLADSTONE’s Regan Bebendorf wants you to get a load of her new sugar-filled cookie delivery business.

Read up on the origin story of Sug.r right HERE.

Regan Bebendorf has started new business Sug.r selling loaded New York style cookies.
THE QUEENSLAND Ballet is coming back to Gladstone, this time hosting a four-day dance camp.

Read how you can get involved HERE.

THE QUEENSLAND Ballet is coming back to Gladstone, this time hosting a four-day dance camp.
THE Gladstone Power U14 basketball team will be looking to bounce back tomorrow at the State Championships after back-to-back losses in Cairns today.

The Gladstone Power U14 boys basketball team go head-to-head with Logan Thunder Gold then Cairns Stingers tomorrow.
A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela had paramedics and fire officers on high alert yesterday morning.

A baby and a man in his 20s were involved, read how the saga ended HERE.

Wildfire devours dry grass.
THE Gladstone Area Water Board is encouraged by the Bureau of Meteorology’s early indications of a return to normal rainfall this summer.

Read the GAWB’s latest findings HERE.

Awoonga Dam – Jaz Semmler
