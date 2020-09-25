MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The Gladstone Power U14 boys basketball team go head-to-head with Logan Thunder Gold then Cairns Stingers tomorrow.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 24.

---

GLADSTONE’s Regan Bebendorf wants you to get a load of her new sugar-filled cookie delivery business.

Read up on the origin story of Sug.r right HERE.

THE QUEENSLAND Ballet is coming back to Gladstone, this time hosting a four-day dance camp.

Read how you can get involved HERE.

THE Gladstone Power U14 basketball team will be looking to bounce back tomorrow at the State Championships after back-to-back losses in Cairns today.

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela had paramedics and fire officers on high alert yesterday morning.

A baby and a man in his 20s were involved, read how the saga ended HERE.

Wildfire devours dry grass.

THE Gladstone Area Water Board is encouraged by the Bureau of Meteorology’s early indications of a return to normal rainfall this summer.

Read the GAWB’s latest findings HERE.