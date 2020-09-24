MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 24.

A COUPLE received more than they bargained for on their sixth anniversary, after James Michael Eaton received a fine and was disqualified from driving.

Treating themselves to a weekend away in Agnes Water to mark the special occasion on August 15, the pair finished off the last of their champagne so Eaton decided to venture out and fetch another bottle.

Catch up HERE.

OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine safety before being appointed in Queensland under an Liberal National Party government.

Burdekin MP and Natural Resources and Mines shadow spokesman Dale Last said it was time for common-sense to be applied to mine safety.

Catch up HERE.

Opposition natural resources spokesman and Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Melanie Whiting

JOBS will flow like gas from the wells across the 3000km2 of new tenements opened up to four companies for exploration west of Gladstone with hundreds positions on offer.

This week the Queensland Government announced Senex Energy, Comet Ridge, State Gas and Denison Gas had won tenders to explore areas close to their existing infrastructure.

Catch up HERE.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announces four new tenderers for gas exploration of 3000km2 bringing with it hundreds of jobs. Picture Rodney Stevens

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher continued to blaze a campaign trail in the lead-up to Queensland’s election, visiting another local manufacturing business today.

Jenmick, who specialise in general and precision engineering including CNC machining and milling, was the next in line for Mr Butcher to visit.

Catch up HERE.

Clifton Dimitrov, Glenn Butcher MP and David McKay.

A MUM of one said she was on her way to drop a bag of “stuff” when she was pulled over by police.

Kylie Anne Battaglene, 30, was pulled over on Bruce Highway Eastern Services Road, Burpengary East, on July 20 when she was seen drifting from one side of the lane to the other.

Catch up HERE.