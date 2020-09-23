Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Glenn Butcher speaking this morning about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Glenn Butcher speaking this morning about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 22.

---

GLADSTONE is still firmly on the radar to become a regional quarantine hub but the port city’s hotels have refused to accommodate returned Australian travellers, says Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he had talked to the Deputy Premier this morning and the plan was for mining and accommodation camps in the Gladstone region to be established as quarantine hubs.

Catch up HERE.

Glenn Butcher speaking this morning about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Glenn Butcher speaking this morning about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens

ORGANISERS of a popular Central Queensland family fishing festival labelled ticket scammers who targeted their event as ‘just ridiculous’.

Sonja Cooper’s comments followed a post on the Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival page which advised fishers to be alert.

Catch up HERE.

The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is popular with people at the southern end of the Gladstone region.
The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is popular with people at the southern end of the Gladstone region.

THE warm Spring weather currently being experienced around Central Queensland is expected to be bolstered by some healthy rainfalls predicted for tomorrow.

While the temperature remains a pleasant 27 degrees in Gladstone after the 2.4mm of rain they received this morning, the mercury is soaring above 30 degrees in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

Catch up HERE.

WARM CONDITIONS: This map shows there were warm conditions expected around Capricornia at noon Tuesday.
WARM CONDITIONS: This map shows there were warm conditions expected around Capricornia at noon Tuesday.

A MAN has had his request for drug aversion therapy denied, after he was ordered to attend on two previous occasions making him ineligible for a third.

Police intercepted Matthew Ivan Neylon at Agnes Water on August 27 and found he was possessing 6.5g of marijuana and a drug utensil.

Catch up HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.

From LUVRUM to 69HER, check out Gladdy’s funniest NUMBER PLATES.

We’ve collected 28 examples of the Gladstone’s quirkiest number plates.

Cast yout vote HERE.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - We asked readers to submit their best Number Plates, here are some of the best.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - We asked readers to submit their best Number Plates, here are some of the best.
biggest headlines gladstone faces gladstone observer morning rewind gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

        Premium Content ‘I’ll smash your head in’: Violent man released from prison

        Crime The man threatened to kill the woman and her brother and kicked, punched and threatened her with a hammer.

        Students prepare for work experience test

        Premium Content Students prepare for work experience test

        News Six students from two Gladstone high schools are preparing to spend their school...

        PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone’s proposed quarantine camp

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Inside Gladstone’s proposed quarantine camp

        News Miners and workers at the facility would be moved to Gladstone Hotels.

        $39M support package announced for rural shows

        Premium Content $39M support package announced for rural shows

        News Australian Government funding is now available for rural shows and field days which...