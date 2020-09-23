MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Glenn Butcher speaking this morning about Gladstone becoming a regional quarantine hub for returned Australian travellers. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 22.

---

GLADSTONE is still firmly on the radar to become a regional quarantine hub but the port city’s hotels have refused to accommodate returned Australian travellers, says Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he had talked to the Deputy Premier this morning and the plan was for mining and accommodation camps in the Gladstone region to be established as quarantine hubs.

ORGANISERS of a popular Central Queensland family fishing festival labelled ticket scammers who targeted their event as ‘just ridiculous’.

Sonja Cooper’s comments followed a post on the Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival page which advised fishers to be alert.

The annual Baffle Creek Family Fishing Festival is popular with people at the southern end of the Gladstone region.

THE warm Spring weather currently being experienced around Central Queensland is expected to be bolstered by some healthy rainfalls predicted for tomorrow.

While the temperature remains a pleasant 27 degrees in Gladstone after the 2.4mm of rain they received this morning, the mercury is soaring above 30 degrees in Rockhampton and surrounding areas.

WARM CONDITIONS: This map shows there were warm conditions expected around Capricornia at noon Tuesday.

A MAN has had his request for drug aversion therapy denied, after he was ordered to attend on two previous occasions making him ineligible for a third.

Police intercepted Matthew Ivan Neylon at Agnes Water on August 27 and found he was possessing 6.5g of marijuana and a drug utensil.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - IN COURT: Matthew Ivan Neylon appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on two drug related charges.

