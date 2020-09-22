MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 21.

GLADSTONE could become a regional Queensland quarantine city after the government agreed to take up to 1000 returned Australian travellers in National Cabinet.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles today acknowledged Gladstone was being considered as a location to house returned travellers during their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

THE Local Disaster Management Group would be engaged to work with Queensland Health if Gladstone was to become a quarantine city, the council has said.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the Queensland Government had announced Gladstone as a possible location to help bring Queenslanders, currently overseas, home.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Goats president could not hide his excitement after the A-grade men's side stormed into the grand final last weekend.

Coming up against a strong Capricorn Coast Crocs side, Seamus O'Connor said it was a tough match against formidable opposition.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is offering the community a chance to have its say on the council's assets and services in a new survey.

In an effort to "keep its finger on the pulse of community perception", the council has contracted qualified consultants Community Thrive to undertake a community perception survey.

A MAN was in a serious condition after a horse landed on top of him yesterday afternoon in Calliope.

A QAS spokeswoman said he had suffered chest and abdominal injuries.

