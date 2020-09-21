Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Sep 2020 7:00 AM
GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on the weekend, September 19-20.

---

A MODELLING company has responded to public criticism after it staged a Halloween-themed photo shoot at a cemetery.

Photos published on social media this week, some of which have since been deleted, showed the R7 models laying on top of graves at South Rockhampton Cemetery, which some residents said was unacceptable.

Catch up HERE.

SEVERAL emergency agencies gathered for a major joint exercise at Gladstone Marine Operations Terminal on Saturday which showcased how different units responded to emergencies.

QFES, QAS, QMS and SeaLink Gladstone co-ordinated a training exercise which saved a man on a barge after gas leak was detected on a truck.

Watch the video and see the photos HERE.

A PRIMARY-SCHOOL aged child was taken to hospital after suffering first degree burns at Seventeen-Seventy on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics attended a private address on Captain Cook Dr at 4.05pm. He said the child suffered first degree burns from hot noodles.

Catch up HERE.

DOES getting paid to camp sound like a dream come true? Then this is the job for you.

The Boynedale Bush Camp, located on Lake Awoonga, is looking for an individual or couple to take on the role of caretaker for the camp.

Catch up HERE.

THE ROTARY Charity Markets was back for another Sunday, with many residents enjoying what the region had to offer.

See the photos HERE.

Thomas, 7, Madelyn, 5, Jack, 9, Ransom at the Rotary Charity Markets.
