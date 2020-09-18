Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, Cr Desley O'Grady and Cr Matt Burnett announce new funding for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 18.

MANY Gladstone residents have received a letter during the week from Liberal National Party candidate Ron Harding with a postal vote application and a paid return envelope.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

WORKS to repair nine floodways along Gladstone-Monto Road have reached an important milestone, with culverts now built at all sites.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the site of a $1.7m upgrade and widening of Gladstone Monto Road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.

THE Queensland Government has announced $330,000 to go towards funding the concept design for the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail as part of a $10 million coup for rail trails across the state.

ON TRACK: The campaign to create a Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail is putting together a community proposal for DTMR.

A CENTRAL Queensland surf lifesaving club president has set the record straight after his club was criticised for destroying surf craft last weekend.

The Tannum Sands Gypseas Under 23's women's boat includes crew Morgan Corones, Jasmine Massingham, Jasmine Obst, and Natasha Stayte during the 3rd round of the Australian surf rowers league at Southport Surf Lifesaving Club, Main Beach. Pics Adam Head

THE long-running feud between Gladstone Regional Council and the Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Golf Club appears to have no end in sight.

