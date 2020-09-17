MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 16.

SERVICES at Gladstone Hospital and the Mater will be integrated to create The Gladstone University Hospital – the health service’s Steve Williamson has informed staff.

The CQHHS CEO sent out an email to staff outlining the future of service delivery in the port city, which will capitalise on both hospitals being located on the same campus.

A NEW playing field has been approved by the Gladstone Regional Council for CQ Blasters to legitimise its sport locally.

The combat field, located at Chamberlain Rd, Burua will be used by the business to host games of team skirmish using gel ball blasters.

Approved site for CQ Gel Blasters sporting field in Burua.

A RUGBY league club in the Gladstone region is lamenting the actions of vandals this week after its junior fields were set upon.

Less than a week after its new $1 million Calliope and District Multi-purpose facility was opened, the Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League Club took to social media.

Deep wells in the ground can be seen from an aerial shot, with the damage bill not finalised as yet.

THREE Gladstone Hospital doctors have been selected to become emergency specialists by the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher congratulated the principal house officers Dr Phyoe Pa Pa Aung, Dr Rachna Pagnis and Dr Alwin Selvaraj.

Gladstone Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Dilip Kumar congratulates Dr Phyoe Pa Pa Aung, Dr Rachna Pagnis and Dr Alwin Selvaraj on being accepted into the ACEM training program.

THE long-running feud between Gladstone Regional Council and the Boyne Island-Tannum Sands Golf Club appears to have no end in sight.

Councillors voted to provide BITS Golf Club with a costings report for improvements to the ageing irrigation system and remediation of soil in July, which the club has contested.

