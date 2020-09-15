Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

The scene of a truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road on September 14. Picture: Rodney Stevens

GOOD MORNING Gladstone,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 14.

A GLADSTONE woman who was found with tablets in her bedroom said they were left there by someone else at a party.

Johanna Joy Jamie De Jong, 18, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs.

AN Agnes Water couple was disgusted after finding huge piles of rubble dumped at an Agnes Water creek last weekend.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were driving down a secluded track to Baffle Creek when they spotted the debris in bushland on Saturday.

THE jaws of life were used to release the driver of a truck who was trapped in his crumpled cab following a crash on the Gladstone Monto Road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene at 10.29am.

AFTER months of decreased flight times, from the end of this month Alliance Airlines will increase its Brisbane and Gladstone flights to 12 non-stop services each day, per week.

Effective from Monday September 28 there will be double daily services Monday to Friday and one service per day on weekends.

Gladstone Airport has received almost $2 million for upgrades to improve safety.

ONE lucky person is holding a winning Division one lotto ticket purchased from an Emerald news agent.

The Lott is searching for the holder of an unclaimed division one winning ticket from Saturday’s Lotto draw (4085), for $621,499.92.

